Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown
Paris was plunged into panic Friday - again - when soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shot an attacker who lunged at them with a machete and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as the historic landmark went into lockdown. The threat appeared to quickly recede after the assailant was hospitalized, but it cast a new shadow over the city just as tourism was beginning to rebound after a string of deadly attacks.
