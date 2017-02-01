Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tou...

Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Paris was plunged into panic Friday - again - when soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shot an attacker who lunged at them with a machete and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as the historic landmark went into lockdown. The threat appeared to quickly recede after the assailant was hospitalized, but it cast a new shadow over the city just as tourism was beginning to rebound after a string of deadly attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 3 hr ComishPhartzz 24
News NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'defla... 3 hr SatisfyingPharts 3
News Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hern... 3 hr CoachPharts 2
News Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during canc... 3 hr TinyPharts 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 17 hr CatPharrts 176
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... 20 hr PuttingPhartz 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... 23 hr OpenPhartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC