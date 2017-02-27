Sir Ian Botham ready to meet the challenge at Durham head on

Sir Ian Botham has signalled his intention to restore Durham to the pinnacle of county cricket after taking over as chairman. The 61-year-old former England all-rounder, who ended his distinguished playing career with the north-east outfit, has stepped in in the wake of the cash-strapped club's relegation from Division One of the Specsavers County Championship after accepting a financial bailout from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

