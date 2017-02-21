Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe is stepping down as Metropolitan Police Commissioner

Those vying to be named the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner will speak to Home Secretary Amber Rudd, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Policing Minister Brandon Lewis. Four senior figures are widely seen as being in the running to succeed Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe as head of Scotland Yard: Cressida Dick, Sara Thornton, Mark Rowley and Stephen Kavanagh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.