Short-side goals on the rise as shooters adjust to goalies

11 hrs ago

A shooter skating down the wing or even behind the net fires the puck between a goaltender and the near post for a short-side goal. It looks like it shouldn't go in, but it has been happening a lot more this season as players figure out what goalies are doing or at least trying to do.

Chicago, IL

