"She a stripper?": Ex-Baylor coach's ...

"She a stripper?": Ex-Baylor coach's alleged handling of sexual assault accusations

11 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

A new court filing detailed allegations that former Baylor University football coach Art Briles ignored sexual assaults by players , failed to alert university officials or discipline athletes and allowed them to continue playing. The filing is in response to a lawsuit against Baylor and several officials including interim President David Garland by former assistant athletic director Colin Shillinglaw, who said he was falsely accused of mishandling several incidents.

