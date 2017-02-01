"She a stripper?": Ex-Baylor coach's alleged handling of sexual assault accusations
A new court filing detailed allegations that former Baylor University football coach Art Briles ignored sexual assaults by players , failed to alert university officials or discipline athletes and allowed them to continue playing. The filing is in response to a lawsuit against Baylor and several officials including interim President David Garland by former assistant athletic director Colin Shillinglaw, who said he was falsely accused of mishandling several incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'defla...
|8 min
|Boner Blues
|2
|Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hern...
|32 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during canc...
|35 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|11 hr
|CatPharrts
|176
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|12 hr
|UpPhartzz
|22
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|14 hr
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|17 hr
|OpenPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC