Shaw absent from Manchester United sq...

Shaw absent from Manchester United squad along with Rooney and Darmian

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Luke Shaw has been left out of Manchester United's squad for the Europa League clash at St Etienne, raising more questions about the left-back's Old Trafford future. The 21-year-old has been overlooked for the squad heading to France for the last-32 second leg, with captain Wayne Rooney and Matteo Darmian also missing from the 20-man group despite training on Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 2 hr TrumpsPhartsx 99
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 5 hr HeardPhartz 120
News Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president? 7 hr EspeciallyPhartss 20
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr WakPhartzs 32,754
This college run sports discussion show is fant... 10 hr DefinitelyPharts 2
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... 22 hr NextPhartzz 2
News Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ... Sun LongPhart 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC