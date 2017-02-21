Shaw absent from Manchester United squad along with Rooney and Darmian
Luke Shaw has been left out of Manchester United's squad for the Europa League clash at St Etienne, raising more questions about the left-back's Old Trafford future. The 21-year-old has been overlooked for the squad heading to France for the last-32 second leg, with captain Wayne Rooney and Matteo Darmian also missing from the 20-man group despite training on Tuesday morning.
