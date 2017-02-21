Sergio Perez backs Force India to bre...

Sergio Perez backs Force India to break into Formula One's top three

8 hrs ago

Sergio Perez believes Force India will be Formula One's surprise package this season after the British-based team vowed to break into the sport's elite. Despite operating on a vastly inferior budget to their main competitors, Force India finished behind only Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors' championship last year.

