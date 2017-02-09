Security guard is arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

A gaping hole continues to grow in the spillway of America's tallest dam - causing massive erosion and threatening major lake overflow after severe California rain storms White senior Louisiana judge, 67, is banned from a local restaurant after he scolded another customer for giving up his seat for a 'fat n*****' Americans renouncing their citizenship reaches a record high with a 50 percent jump in the last three months of 2016 amid Trump's election EXCLUSIVE: Child sex abuse victim sues Netflix for 're-traumatizing' her by releasing a documentary on human trafficking using her real name and personal photos Pipeline explosion causing 40ft 'blow torch' fire leaves one missing and two injured in Louisiana - and may take DAYS to burn out Bizarre moment a driver intentionally backs his SUV into a stranger's house, goes to the front door and then speeds off after shouting that he 'got the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.