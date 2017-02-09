Salmond asks minister to 'bend one fo...

Salmond asks minister to 'bend one for Beckham' after star's knighthood snub

Alex Salmond has encouraged a Cabinet minister to "bend one for Beckham" as he mocked the former England captain's knighthood snub. The SNP MP joked that there is "shock and disappointment" being felt across Scotland over David Beckham's anger at the lack of an honour.

