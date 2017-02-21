Ryan Sidebottom to retire after 2017 County Championship
Yorkshire fast bowler Ryan Sidebottom has announced he will retire from playing professional cricket at the end of the 2017 county season. The 39-year-old, who helped England win the ICC World Twenty20 in 2010, will call time on a 20-year career spanning three decades in the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
