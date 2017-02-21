Ryan Giggs remembers stand-out Marcus...

Ryan Giggs remembers stand-out Marcus Rashford a year on from his Man Utd debut

Ryan Giggs likes watching "exciting prospect" Marcus Rashford as much as he used to enjoy coaching him, with Saturday marking a year since the teenager's whirlwind Manchester United debut. FC Midtjylland will forever be synonymous with the Wythenshawe attacker's career, having been thrust into the starting line-up for United's crunch Europa League last-32 second leg after Anthony Martial's injury in the warm-up.

