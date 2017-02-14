Russia recruiting Australian cyclist for Olympic team
Russia is hoping to recruit former world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins of Australia in a push for medals at the 2020 Olympics. Perkins says in a Facebook statement that he "will now be riding for Russia," alongside a picture of himself in Russian team gear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 min
|20Pharts
|32,741
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|HisPharts
|97
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|1 hr
|Can phart
|4
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|3 hr
|MyPhartss
|89
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|BankPhartss
|14
|Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB T...
|9 hr
|Names phartz
|3
|Reinhardt University plans vigil for ex-NFLer Q...
|9 hr
|Plans phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC