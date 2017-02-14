Russia recruiting Australian cyclist ...

Russia recruiting Australian cyclist for Olympic team

Russia is hoping to recruit former world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins of Australia in a push for medals at the 2020 Olympics. Perkins says in a Facebook statement that he "will now be riding for Russia," alongside a picture of himself in Russian team gear.

