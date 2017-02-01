Russia loses 2012 Olympic silver in women's 4x400 relay
It wasn't pretty, but the Clear Falls Knights grinded out a close, low-scoring game, overcoming a stout Clear Lake Falcon 2-3 zone, to win, 26-19, Tuesday at Clear Falls high school. While in the midst of a very troubling time for many in America, I participated in the annual parade celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|1 hr
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|2 hr
|AnchorPharts
|2
|Running back Bishop Sankey signed to Minnesota ...
|2 hr
|PracticePharts
|3
|Vikings' Linebacker Chad Greenway Expected To A...
|2 hr
|ExpectedPharts
|3
|Vikings DE Danielle Hunter one of the 'Top 25 u...
|2 hr
|TopPharts
|5
|National Signing Day 2017: East Mississippi CC'...
|4 hr
|DayPhartz
|5
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|5 hr
|PenPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC