Russell Westbrook lights up Oklahoma City Thunder
Russell Westbrook was the main man again for the Oklahoma City Thunder as he inspired a 118-110 NBA win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Westbrook threw an impressive 41 points, adding 11 rebounds and assists, to claim a 29th triple-double of the season in the Thunder's third win on the bounce.
