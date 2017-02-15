Rumor the German shepherd wins best i...

Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster

22 hrs ago

Rumor was crowned America's top dog Tuesday night when, a year after a near miss on the very same green carpet, she came out of retirement to win best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club. Cheered loudly all around the ring by a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden, she's just the second German shepherd champion at the event that began in 1877.

