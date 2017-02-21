Romelu Lukaku determined to push Ever...

Romelu Lukaku determined to push Everton to - greatness'

Romelu Lukaku's ambition is to help Everton achieve "greatness" but believes the only way to do that is if every player pushes each other to the limit. The Belgium striker is the Premier League's joint-leading scorer with 17 after his goal in the 2-0 win over Sunderland.

Chicago, IL

