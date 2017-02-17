Role players help Eastern Washington beat Idaho, 77-67 - Fri, 17 Feb 2017 PST
With forward Jacob Wiley bottled up, Eastern Washington got big games from Ty Gibson and Sir Washington to take a crucial 77-67 Big Sky Conference win over Idaho on Friday night at Reese Court. "We out-teamed them," said EWU coach Jim Hayford, who sees some big prizes at the finish line: 20 wins, a high seed in next month's Big Sky tournament , and perhaps a regular-season title as well.
