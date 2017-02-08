Roger Federer has been warned off deep-fried Mars bars by Andy Murray when the Swiss visits Scotland
World number one Andy Murray warned Roger Federer to avoid deep-fried Mars bars after the 18-time grand slam champion accepted an invitation to play in Scotland for the first time. Murray will host Swiss ace Federer in his second exhibition event, Andy Murray Live, at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 7. And the 29-year-old Dunblane star had some light-hearted advice for the 18-time grand slam winner when he attends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The media have abandoned impartiality in their ...
|12 min
|ugt7
|13
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|31 min
|BakePhart
|9
|Top 5 Raiders 2017 team draft, free agency need...
|41 min
|MapPhartz
|6
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|59 min
|TruePhartzx
|6
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|5 hr
|MultiplePhartss
|189
|High time Kashmir issue gets resolved, says Sha...
|21 hr
|Couplepharts
|4
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|21 hr
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC