Roger Federer eases into second round in Dubai

Seven-time Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship winner Roger Federer eased into the second round with a comfortable victory over Benoit Paire. The Swiss, seeded third, took just 54 minutes as he won 6-1 6-3 in his first competitive outing since winning last month's Australian Open.

