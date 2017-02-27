Roger Federer eases into second round in Dubai
Seven-time Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship winner Roger Federer eased into the second round with a comfortable victory over Benoit Paire. The Swiss, seeded third, took just 54 minutes as he won 6-1 6-3 in his first competitive outing since winning last month's Australian Open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|2 hr
|Gomez
|229
|3some (May '16)
|3 hr
|Some pharts
|5
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|ItPhartss
|70
|Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract
|13 hr
|AnimalPhartx
|4
|College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi...
|13 hr
|WhodaPhartx
|9
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|16 hr
|JustPharts
|2
|QB Jay Cutler has only taken the Bears to posts... (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|Pigskin Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC