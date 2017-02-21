Rockets rout Pelicans, 129-99, in Cou...

Rockets rout Pelicans, 129-99, in Cousins' New Orleans debut

The Pelicans' tandem of newly acquired All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and All-Star Game MVP Anthony Davis was no match for the surging Houston Rockets on Thursday night. Reserve Lou Williams hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his Rockets debut after a trade from the Lakers, and Houston crushed New Orleans, 129-99.

