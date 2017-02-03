Retired England international Kevin Sinfield has been busy mending bridges in the game
Former Leeds and England captain Kevin Sinfield is playing down his role of peacemaker but admits to having enjoyed some success in bringing a halt to rugby league's civil war. Five months into his role of rugby director for the Rugby Football League, the 36-year-old Sinfield was an important go-between in the rift between Super League clubs and the governing body during a winter of discontent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|4 hr
|BringPhartss
|31
|NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'defla...
|13 hr
|SatisfyingPharts
|3
|Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hern...
|13 hr
|CoachPharts
|2
|Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during canc...
|13 hr
|TinyPharts
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Thu
|CatPharrts
|176
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Thu
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Thu
|OpenPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC