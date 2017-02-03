Retired England international Kevin S...

Retired England international Kevin Sinfield has been busy mending bridges in the game

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Northwich Guardian

Former Leeds and England captain Kevin Sinfield is playing down his role of peacemaker but admits to having enjoyed some success in bringing a halt to rugby league's civil war. Five months into his role of rugby director for the Rugby Football League, the 36-year-old Sinfield was an important go-between in the rift between Super League clubs and the governing body during a winter of discontent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 4 hr BringPhartss 31
News NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'defla... 13 hr SatisfyingPharts 3
News Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hern... 13 hr CoachPharts 2
News Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during canc... 13 hr TinyPharts 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Thu CatPharrts 176
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Thu PuttingPhartz 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Thu OpenPhartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC