Researchers: Warm Pacific water led t...

Researchers: Warm Pacific water led to vast seabird die-off

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

A year after tens of thousands of common murres, an abundant North Pacific seabird, starved and washed ashore on beaches from California to Alaska, researchers have pinned the cause to unusually warm ocean temperatures that affected the tiny fish they eat. Elevated temperatures in seawater affected wildlife in a pair of major marine ecosystems along the West Coast and Canada, said John Piatt, a research wildlife biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15) 5 hr CrunchyPharts 10
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 6 hr TonightPhartx 44
News Tight end Campbell likely to become free agent (Mar '06) 10 hr TightPhartzz 2
News KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13) 10 hr Brand New Phart 2
News Graffanino agrees to Red Sox deal (Jan '06) 10 hr RedPharts 2
News Molik will be back when she's ready (Jan '06) 10 hr ShesPharts 2
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) 10 hr FanPharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC