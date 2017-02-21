Red Bull unveil car they hope will en...

Red Bull unveil car they hope will end Mercedes domination

Red Bull have become the final of Formula One's elite teams to reveal their car for the forthcoming season. The former world champions are hoping to take advantage of the change to the sport's technical regulations and usurp Lewis Hamilton's dominant Mercedes team this year.

