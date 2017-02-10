Raptors fall apart late in fourth quarter in 102-101 loss to Pistons
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points, including a game-winning three-pointer with 13.2 seconds left to lift the Detroit Pistons over the Toronto Raptors 102-101 on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points for the Raptors , who coughed up a double-digit lead in the game's final minutes.
