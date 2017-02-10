Rangers released a statement on Frida...

Rangers released a statement on Friday saying Mark Warburton had resigned

Rangers will prepare for their William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Morton tomorrow without manager Mark Warburton as the fall-out of his reported resignation continues. The Scottish giants insisted Warburton left of his own accord on Friday night amid claims he was surprised by the club announcing his exit.

