QB Michael Vick tells ESPN he is retiring
Michael Vick, who rose to stardom with the Atlanta Falcons before he was sent to prison for running a dogfighting operation, tells ESPN he is retiring from playing in the NFL. The 36-year-old Vick, a dynamic dual threat with his speedy legs and powerful left arm, passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns during his 13 seasons with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|2 hr
|BakersPharts
|2
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|11 hr
|BringPhartss
|31
|NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'defla...
|20 hr
|SatisfyingPharts
|3
|Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hern...
|20 hr
|CoachPharts
|2
|Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during canc...
|20 hr
|TinyPharts
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Thu
|CatPharrts
|176
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Thu
|PuttingPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC