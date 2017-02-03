QB Michael Vick tells ESPN he is reti...

QB Michael Vick tells ESPN he is retiring

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

Michael Vick, who rose to stardom with the Atlanta Falcons before he was sent to prison for running a dogfighting operation, tells ESPN he is retiring from playing in the NFL. The 36-year-old Vick, a dynamic dual threat with his speedy legs and powerful left arm, passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns during his 13 seasons with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers.

