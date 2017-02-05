President Donald Trump picks Patriots...

President Donald Trump picks Patriots to win Super Bowl LI

12 hrs ago

President Donald Trump picks Patriots to win Super Bowl LI The 45th president cited his friendships with Robert Kraft and Tom Brady. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://usat.ly/2kCZUR6 President Trump predicted the New England Patriots would win the Super Bowl by eight points in an interview on Fox's pregame show, citing his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady and owner Bob Kraft.

Chicago, IL

