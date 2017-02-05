President Donald Trump picks Patriots to win Super Bowl LI
President Donald Trump picks Patriots to win Super Bowl LI The 45th president cited his friendships with Robert Kraft and Tom Brady. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://usat.ly/2kCZUR6 President Trump predicted the New England Patriots would win the Super Bowl by eight points in an interview on Fox's pregame show, citing his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady and owner Bob Kraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The War on Potholes: It's late winter, and the ...
|12 min
|OurPharts
|8
|Could Brady be best ever?
|14 min
|WormPharts
|8
|Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Se...
|18 min
|Buggers zi Pioila...
|3
|Vikings DE Danielle Hunter one of the 'Top 25 u...
|18 min
|MeasurablePharts
|9
|Super Bowl LI -Why did the Falcons CHOKE?
|47 min
|DustPhartsx
|3
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|49 min
|GroupPhartsx
|180
|Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|GreatPphartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC