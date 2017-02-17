Philip Billing, right, is expected to face his hero Yaya Toure
Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing hopes to go head to head with boyhood hero Yaya Toure when Manchester City visit a sold-out John Smith's Stadium in the FA Cup. Toure, 33, has started in both City's FA Cup ties this season and Billing, expected to line up for Town on Saturday in the absence of three midfield team-mates, may have to pinch himself when the game kicks off.
