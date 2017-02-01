Peter Crouch (right) has become the 2...

Peter Crouch (right) has become the 26th player to score 100 Premier League goals.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Peter Crouch spoke of his joy at joining some of his heroes in the "prestigious club" of players to have scored 100 Premier League goals after the veteran Stoke striker reached the landmark in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Everton. The 36-year-old registered his century with a close-range finish in the seventh minute at the Bet365 Stadium before celebrating the milestone by performing his well-known 'robot' dance routine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 3 hr CatPharrts 176
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 4 hr UpPhartzz 22
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... 6 hr PuttingPhartz 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... 9 hr OpenPhartz 2
News Djokovic returns to Davis Cup against Russia 9 hr ReturnsPhartz 2
News Florida's Manatees Predict Different Super Bowl... 9 hr SoapPhartszs 11
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 12 hr WrongPhartzz 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC