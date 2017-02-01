Peter Crouch (right) has become the 26th player to score 100 Premier League goals.

Peter Crouch spoke of his joy at joining some of his heroes in the "prestigious club" of players to have scored 100 Premier League goals after the veteran Stoke striker reached the landmark in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Everton. The 36-year-old registered his century with a close-range finish in the seventh minute at the Bet365 Stadium before celebrating the milestone by performing his well-known 'robot' dance routine.

