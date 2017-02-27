Pep Guardiola plans goalkeeping revie...

Pep Guardiola plans goalkeeping review but Joe Hart's return remains unlikely

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

Pep Guardiola intends to review Manchester City's goalkeeping situation at the end of the season - though the door appears to remain closed for England stopper Joe Hart. Having loaned Hart out to Torino in a season-long deal earlier this term, City's boss switched goalkeepers last month and chose Willy Caballero between the sticks after previous first-choice Claudio Bravo conceded six goals from as many shots across two games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 7 hr Probably phart 247
News What to watch for: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota ... 8 hr Rude Loud Phart 24
News Could Brady be best ever? 8 hr Fat Loud Phart 25
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... 15 hr WorthPhartzs 2
SR22 Scam/ Insurance Fraud (Mar '15) 19 hr PonziPhartss 3
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue MorePhartzz 204
3some (May '16) Mon Some pharts 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC