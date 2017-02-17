Pep Guardiola: Jesus injury will not ...

Pep Guardiola: Jesus injury will not disrupt Manchester City's rhythm

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

City's have found greater consistency in recent weeks with new signing Jesus at the heart of their improved form. But the impressive 19-year-old, who has scored three goals in five appearances, now faces up to three months out after breaking his foot in Monday's Premier League victory at Bournemouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr Nicepharts 32,745
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 15 hr CatchingPhartz 99
News Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president? 17 hr MaybePhartzz 18
News Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f... Fri 700Pharts 4
News KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season Thu VictoryPhartzz 3
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Thu RelieverPhartzz 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite Thu ToughPhartzz 91
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC