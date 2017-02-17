Pep Guardiola is preparing Manchester...

Pep Guardiola is preparing Manchester City to face Monaco

Guardiola's Manchester City side resume their challenge in Europe's elite competition as they host Monaco in the first leg of their last-16 tie tonight. The Spaniard won the competition twice with Barcelona and took Bayern Munich to three successive semi-finals, and thrives on the intensity of its knockout stages.

Chicago, IL

