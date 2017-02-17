Pep Guardiola is preparing Manchester City to face Monaco
Guardiola's Manchester City side resume their challenge in Europe's elite competition as they host Monaco in the first leg of their last-16 tie tonight. The Spaniard won the competition twice with Barcelona and took Bayern Munich to three successive semi-finals, and thrives on the intensity of its knockout stages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|20 min
|Bewitched
|118
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|1 hr
|EspeciallyPhartss
|20
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|1 hr
|ForePhartss
|97
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|WakPhartzs
|32,754
|This college run sports discussion show is fant...
|4 hr
|DefinitelyPharts
|2
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|16 hr
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ...
|Sun
|LongPhart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC