Pascal Wehrlein will miss the first test in Barcelona with a back injury
German driver Pascal Wehrlein has been ruled out of the first Formula One test of the season following a back injury he sustained after a huge crash in Miami. Wehrlein spectacularly rolled his car following a collision with Felipe Massa at the end-of-season Race of Champions exhibition event in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|3 hr
|MessPhartx
|16
|Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f...
|8 hr
|700Pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season
|Thu
|VictoryPhartzz
|3
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Thu
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Thu
|ToughPhartzz
|91
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Wed
|HisPharts
|97
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC