Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was one of two men arrested by British police on Monday
Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was one of two men arrested by British police on Monday in connection with the spot-fixing scandal that has engulfed the Pakistan Super League . The arrests were announced by the National Crime Agency on Tuesday as part of what it described as " an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|8 hr
|OnboardPhartss
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f...
|14 hr
|StubPhartz
|2
|KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season
|20 hr
|VictoryPhartzz
|3
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|20 hr
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|20 hr
|ToughPhartzz
|91
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Wed
|HisPharts
|97
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC