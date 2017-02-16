Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was ...

Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was one of two men arrested by British police on Monday

Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was one of two men arrested by British police on Monday in connection with the spot-fixing scandal that has engulfed the Pakistan Super League . The arrests were announced by the National Crime Agency on Tuesday as part of what it described as " an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing".

