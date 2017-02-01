Paedophile facing years in jail after...

Paedophile facing years in jail after admitting dozens of child sex offences

15 hrs ago

A prolific paedophile is facing years in jail after he admitted 45 sex offences against children in Britain and abroad. Retired English teacher Mark Frost, formerly known as Andrew Tracey, 70, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to a catalogue of abuse against nine children in Thailand between 2009 and 2012.

