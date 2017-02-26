Pacquiao to fight Britain's Khan in A...

Pacquiao to fight Britain's Khan in April

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Manny Pacquiao and British fighter Amir Khan confirmed separately on Sunday, February 26, that they would face each other on April 23 after weeks of conflicting reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi... 1 hr InteractionPhartts 4
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 2 hr AtlantaPharts 160
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... 8 hr LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... 11 hr MorePhart 2
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 11 hr SaidPhart 26
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Fri SignPhartc 2
News Huron Aggies defeat Coalinga Oilers in two games (May '08) Fri EatPhartss 46
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC