Owen Coyle: Blackburn must be ready t...

Owen Coyle: Blackburn must be ready to punish any Manchester United slip

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Blackburn manager Owen Coyle has told his players to savour sharing a pitch with Manchester United but be ready to punish them if their standards slip. Back in the mid-90s Rovers and United were title rivals in the Premier League but time has not been kind to the former and success this season would constitute avoiding relegation from the second tier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... 2 min VersatilePhartss 2
News Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star 4 min NewestPhartss 6
News Family Day activities in Halton Hills 5 min ActivityPhartss 2
News Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ... 42 min Frogface Kate 1
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... 1 hr Rich K 1
Cheap Lebron 14 For Kids Grey Gold www lebronss... 1 hr lebronssale 1
Cheap Nike Kyrie Irving 3 Shoes Black White www... 1 hr kyriecheap3 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC