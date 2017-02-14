Olympic champions Jason and Laura Kenny's baby news joy
The 24-year-old married six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny in September and the couple are now expecting their first child. Kenny, Britain's most successful female Olympian, posted a photograph of two adult bikes and a child's bike on Instagram.
