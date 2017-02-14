Olympic champions Jason and Laura Ken...

Olympic champions Jason and Laura Kenny's baby news joy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

The 24-year-old married six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny in September and the couple are now expecting their first child. Kenny, Britain's most successful female Olympian, posted a photograph of two adult bikes and a child's bike on Instagram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 2 hr WasPharts 90
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) 2 hr ThenPharts 85
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr HoneyPharts 32,739
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 6 hr YouPharts 83
News Double-murder trial for ex-NFL star Aaron Herna... 9 hr TrialPhartsz 2
News White House visit getting complicated 9 hr GettingPhartsz 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 10 hr CardboardPhart 200
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC