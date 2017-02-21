Olympian Max Whitlock reveals the Que...

Olympian Max Whitlock reveals the Queen is a fan of gymnastics

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

The Queen loves watching gymnastics, according to Olympic star Max Whitlock who was appointed an MBE for his services to the sport. Whitlock, the winner of Britain's first Olympic gymnastics gold medal, made history when he won gold in Rio on the floor, doubling his tally less than two hours later with victory on the pommel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 6 hr Tucker phartze 126
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 6 hr WonPhartzx 16
News Goalkeeper's midgame pie sparks gambling probe 23 hr GoalPhartss 3
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Wed CoolPhartcs 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Wed ResidentPhartx 32,756
News GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09) Wed RebelPhart 4
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Wed OpeningPhart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC