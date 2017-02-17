Niki Lauda, pictured left, and Toto Wolff have signed new contracts with Mercedes
Lauda, who began work with the Formula One team in 2012 and Wolff, who joined one year later, will stay with the champions until at least 2020. The duo's reign at the helm of Mercedes has coincided with their unprecedented success over the past three years.
