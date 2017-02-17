NHL Capsules

NHL Capsules

8 hrs ago

Vincent Trocheck scored with just under 5 seconds remaining to lift the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. Jonathan Marchessault also scored and James Reimer stopped 26 shots to help the Panthers complete a 5-0 road trip - their first perfect trip of at least that many games in franchise history.

