NHL Capsules

12 hrs ago

Josh Anderson and Nick Foligno each scored twice, sending the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 7-0 romp over the New York Islanders on Saturday. The high-energy Blue Jackets didn't show any rust in their first game back following their five-day break, unlike many teams that have struggled coming out of the bye week this season.

