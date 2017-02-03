New signing Bryan Oviedo impressed fo...

New signing Bryan Oviedo impressed for Sunderland at Crystal Palace

Read more: South Wales Guardian

David Moyes has praised the impact made by Sunderland's new signing Bryan Oviedo and returning African Nations Cup duo Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong. On Saturday Sunderland impressively won 4-0 at relegation rivals Crystal Palace, with Kone and Ndong on the scoresheet before Jermain Defoe's double, to secure their biggest away victory since they defeated Bradford by the same scoreline in 1999.

