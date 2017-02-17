New England Test captain Root hails deputy Stokes' assertive demeanour

Streamlined Ben Stokes will be the most reassuring figure of all for Joe Root when he arrives for his first day of Test cricket as England's new captain this summer. Root prizes his deputy's presence not just for his born match-winning ability with bat, ball and in the field - but because they have spent much of the past 15 years sharing a cricket field with one another, initially in opposition and increasingly as hugely familiar and trusted team-mates.

