New England Test captain Root hails deputy Stokes' assertive demeanour
Streamlined Ben Stokes will be the most reassuring figure of all for Joe Root when he arrives for his first day of Test cricket as England's new captain this summer. Root prizes his deputy's presence not just for his born match-winning ability with bat, ball and in the field - but because they have spent much of the past 15 years sharing a cricket field with one another, initially in opposition and increasingly as hugely familiar and trusted team-mates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|9 hr
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ...
|9 hr
|PlanningPhartss
|2
|Cheap Nike Kyrie Irving 3 Shoes Black White www...
|9 hr
|HomePhartss
|2
|Cheap Lebron 14 For Kids Grey Gold www lebronss...
|9 hr
|PatternPhartss
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|9 hr
|VersatilePhartss
|2
|Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star
|9 hr
|NewestPhartss
|6
|Family Day activities in Halton Hills
|9 hr
|ActivityPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC