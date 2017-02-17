Neil Harris, left, and his Millwall side knocked Claudio Ranieri's Leicester out of the FA Cup
Millwall manager Neil Harris admits he was not surprised his League One side beat Leicester in the FA Cup on Saturday. The south London club are through to the last eight after Shaun Cummings scored a 90th-minute winner to heap more pressure on Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri and his beleaguered side.
