Motherwell move on from Mark McGhee after - disappointing run of results'
Mark McGhee paid the price for a poor run of results after being sacked as Motherwell boss following their 5-1 home defeat by Dundee. The decision was made at a meeting of Motherwell directors on Monday night and fully supported by the club's supervisory board, which consists mainly of board members of the Well Society, the supporter-run majority shareholder.
