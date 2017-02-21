Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in s...

Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight again after leaked report

9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar has again found himself at the centre of doping allegations after a leaked report alleged he may have abused prescription medicines and drug infusions. Salazar, the head coach at the Nike Oregon Project in Portland, has consistently vehemently denied accusations of wrong-doing, while Farah himself has never been accused of any.

