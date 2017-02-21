Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight again after leaked report
Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar has again found himself at the centre of doping allegations after a leaked report alleged he may have abused prescription medicines and drug infusions. Salazar, the head coach at the Nike Oregon Project in Portland, has consistently vehemently denied accusations of wrong-doing, while Farah himself has never been accused of any.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|14 min
|Bewitched
|167
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|Giggs: EFL Cup final win key for developing Man...
|5 hr
|CupPhartsc
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|5 hr
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Kawhi Leonard scores 21 points as Spurs topple ...
|5 hr
|TopplePhartsc
|1
|Ex Longhorns RB Ricky Williams opening gym wher... (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|Pot Head Phart
|4
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|9 hr
|Burger Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC