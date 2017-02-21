MLB may make unilateral rule changes for 2018
Major League Baseball intends give the players' association the required one-year advance notice that would allow management to unilaterally change the strike zone, install pitch clocks and limit trips to the pitcher's mound starting in 2018. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday after union head Tony Clark said he did not foresee players agreeing to the changes for 2017.
