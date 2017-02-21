MLB may make unilateral rule changes ...

MLB may make unilateral rule changes for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Major League Baseball intends give the players' association the required one-year advance notice that would allow management to unilaterally change the strike zone, install pitch clocks and limit trips to the pitcher's mound starting in 2018. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday after union head Tony Clark said he did not foresee players agreeing to the changes for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ... 9 hr CakePhartce 7
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 9 hr AgreedPhartsx 124
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 15 hr TrumpsPhartsx 99
News Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president? 21 hr EspeciallyPhartss 20
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Tue WakPhartzs 32,754
This college run sports discussion show is fant... Tue DefinitelyPharts 2
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Mon NextPhartzz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC