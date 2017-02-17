Millwall defender Tony Craig is looking forward to the challenge of facing Leicester in the FA Cup
Millwall captain Tony Craig is looking forward to playing against the current Premier League champions when Leicester come to the Den in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The 31-year-old defender is on his fourth spell at the club after coming through the youth ranks at the London club and has featured in every game in the competition so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|3 hr
|MessPhartx
|16
|Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f...
|8 hr
|700Pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season
|Thu
|VictoryPhartzz
|3
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Thu
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Thu
|ToughPhartzz
|91
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Wed
|HisPharts
|97
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC