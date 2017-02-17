Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka s...

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka says all his squad will have a role to play

Aitor Karanka has told all his players they will have important roles to play as Middlesbrough battle for FA Cup glory and Premier League survival. The Teessiders booked their place in the quarter-finals of the cup, if not without a scare, with Saturday's 3-2 fifth-round victory over League One Oxford at the Riverside Stadium.

Chicago, IL

